AG NEWS: 13 of the biggest rural stories from this year

RURAL YARNS: What made news around the region this year.

THE year has brought highs and lows for our farming community.

And, despite some of the toughest conditions on record, they’ve soldiered on through yet another dry year.

We take a look back at some of the biggest rural stories that affected our community this year.

Mulgowie Farming Company farm manager Ian Neueundorf

Mulgowie’s people make the winning difference

IT’S an industry leader, with hundreds of employees and hectares of rich land under production in the Valley, and some of the best produce in Australia.

But despite this, Mulgowie Farming Company was still shocked and humbled when it claimed the 2019 Business of the Year Award as well the Agriculture and Horticulture award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship awards.

Next seven months will be crucial for irrigators, farmers

THE next seven months will be crucial for irrigators in securing future water supply for the Lockyer Valley.

They will need to work with Brisbane-based infrastructure consultant Jacobs to determine just how much extra water is required and what price they are willing to pay.

It forms the next stage of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security Scheme detailed business case to prove growers need another water supply to continue feeding Australia.

Gatton hay farmer John Lester with some of his lucerne.

Mayor details where $1m drought funds will be spent

LOCKYER Valley mayor Tanya Milligan is a farmer’s daughter and said the current conditions were delaying plant crops, frustrating graziers and causing pain across the region.

The Federal Government made $1 million in drought relief funding available to regional councils, including the Lockyer Valley, through its Drought Communities Programme – Extension.

But the funds are restricted to community infrastructure projects and are not available for individuals.

Farm map puts safety and livelihoods on the line

GLENORE Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock’s family home sits just less than 50 metres from his milking sheds.

Like many farmers, his farm isn’t just his place of work, it’s where he lives and raises his family.

Now he, like farming families across the region, is facing the confronting reality of his home and contact details being published online after the launch of an online map listing farm locations.

Ovensdale Pearl proves you can teach an old cow new tricks

YOU can’t teach an old dog new tricks – but you can teach an old cow.

This was proved when Illawara cow Ovensdale Pearl 534 claimed supreme champion dairy cow at the 10th Queensland Dairy Showcase at the Gatton Show.

Co-owned by Hodgsonvale and Gladfield dairy farmers Matt Henry and Shane Bourke, the six-year-old cow stood out among the crowd. Pearl also claimed supreme champion udder and attachment.

Levi Gehrke plays in the mud after rain at Campsey Ash Farms in Lake Clarendon.

Rain brings optimism, but farmers warn more is needed

RAIN came briefly to the region’s parched land earlier in the year.

While the weekend’s March storms and showers certainly didn’t break the drought, they brought a renewed sense of optimism to many.

Between March 16 and 18, 44.6mm of rain was recorded at UQ Gatton.

Cold snap slows crop growth, but effects won’t last long

TEMPERATURES in the Lockyer Valley during June’s cold snap might not have been as freezing as some areas, but they were enough to stop vegetable growth in its tracks.

While warmer weather returned, the cold snap was a shock, especially given the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting a warmer than average winter.

With the predictions leading some growers to plant varieties to better handle the heat, a cold snap could have seriously affected theses crops.

F arm worker thefts put region’s economy on the line

BRAZEN daylight thefts of personal items have increasingly targeted farm workers.

These could amount to more than just the personal cost, with producers worried they could put workers off coming to the region.

Items have reportedly been stolen and cars broken into as thieves targeted workers harvesting crops on farm across the Lockyer Valley.

Winwill sheep farmer Ben Bowen slept beside his sheep after he lost four to dogs in May.

Farmer takes desperate measures to protect sheep from dogs

WINWILL sheep farmer Ben Bowen slept in a swag beside his flock to protect them from wild dog attacks in the chilly months of May.

He slept in the paddock for more than a week, after eight of his sheep were savagely attacked, four died and another four were badly injured.

Graziers: Drought forum was ‘nothing but a talkfest’

SOME farmers found September’s Lockyer Valley Livestock Drought Forum depressing, while others didn’t even bother to go.

That was according to two attendees who claimed the forum was nothing but a “talkfest”.

Ropeley graziers Carolyn and Graeme Becker attended the forum but said it provided little opportunity for producers to speak their minds.

Atkinson Dam farmer Dale Burns.

Struggling farmers face new challenge battling crime

A SERIES of brazen thefts has left farmers thousands of dollars out of pocket as producers report an increase in crimes targeting farms.

Atkinson Dam farmer Dale Burns said thieves had taken 80 of his sprinkler heads, which would cost about $3600 to replace.

“It took us a little while to even realise,” Mr Burns said.

“The sprayers were all set up ready to go and it’s not until you go to water that you realise they’re missing.”

How this farmer is helping his peers fight the drought

LLEWELLYN Motors Ipswich donated between $25,000 and $30,000 in hay to nominated farmers in need across the region in November and December.

Tony Mula, who runs Medina Pastural at Mt Tarampa with his son Peter, sold more than 650 small square hay bales to Llewellyn Motors for this month’s hay run – about 750-800 bales of hay were delivered in total.

Plainland equestrian coach and president of the Lockyer Equestrian Group Sharyn Ross with her horse Tommy.

Sky-rocketing costs force livestock owners to alternatives

THE drought gripping the nation is affecting countless farms and producers.

But the flow-on effects of the big dry are starting to hit even those who would normally remain largely unaffected.

A perfect storm of increased demand and reduced supply, both caused by the drought, has seen feed prices soar.