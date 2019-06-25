Afternoon at the pub ends with man nearly $25,000 richer

LUCKY DAY: Brisbane Valley Tavern co-owner Frank Amante and jackpot winner Shawn Loy. Shawn walked away with nearly $25,000 last week after an eventful afternoon down at the pub.

WHAT started off as an afternoon at the pub with his father-in-law ended with a Glamorgan Vale man walking home nearly $25,000 richer.

Shawn Loy made the trip down to the Brisbane Valley Tavern for a few quiet drinks and a "flutter” on the pokies.

But it was his lucky day, taking out a minor-jackpot of $800 before scoring the grand-jackpot of $23,500.

Shawn described the experience as unreal.

"I didn't expect it to happen at all and was quite shocked,” Shawn said.

"I'm still kind of in shock to be honest.”

Tavern owner Nikki Amante said it had been a "very lucky day” for Shawn and was over moon for his win.

Ms Amante has owned the tavern since January and said the jackpot had been unclaimed the whole time, so Shawn's win was "relief”.

"We were waiting every day - is it going to go off? Is it going to go off?” Ms Amante said.

It was the first time Shawn had ever won anything big, and he said he was yet to put much thought into what he might do with the winnings.

"Probably look at doing stuff around the property. We need a better tractor,” he said.

But he's not the only one with ideas.

"The wife was quite happy, I'm pretty sure she's got things in her mind of what she'd like to use the money for - she did mention another horse,” he said.