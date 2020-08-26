Menu
The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.
AFP reveal latest on probe into well-known businessman

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
26th Aug 2020 6:25 PM
The Australian Federal Police has revealed it is still investigating a well-known Townsville businessman more than four months since officers raided his properties.

A spokesman from the AFP confirmed on Tuesday an investigation centred on Townsville Show Society secretary-manager Chris Condon was "ongoing" after they searched his home and buildings at the showgrounds earlier this year.

Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds earlier this year.
Multiple officers descended on the administration building at the showgrounds on April 7 and searched through boxes of documents.

They remained onsite for two days but did not disclose what the investigation was about.

A luxury Corvette was parked near the search site on the second day police worked at the showgrounds.

A Corvette was parked at the showgrounds on the second day of AFP searches at Townsville.
Mr Condon previously told the Townsville Bulletin officers seized "documents" and hoped for a quick resolution to the investigation.

Despite his wishes, police confirmed he is still under investigation and did not confirm when it would be complete.

AFP previously stated it was working with Queensland Police Service on the investigation.

Australian Federal Police at the Townsville Showgrounds work from the back of a vehicle at the showgrounds earlier this year.
