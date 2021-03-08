AFL star’s rumoured bisexual love triangle

Former Bachelor contender Brooke Blurton has reportedly become embroiled in a love triangle, her budding friendship with an AFL star sparking questions about her personal life.

Blurton appeared on the Nick Cummins series of Channel 10's The Bachelor, where she reached the top three before leaving the show.

The Perth-based reality star and mental health advocate opened up about her bisexuality on the program, and later hooked up with a female contestant on Bachelor In Paradise.

Blurton is currently dating Australian musician G Flip, who performed at Saturday evening's Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG.

The couple also celebrated Valentine's Day together, exchanging flowers and sharing their gifts on social media.

But as revealed by The Herald Sun's Fiona Byrne, Blurton is becoming very close with Geelong Cats defender Jed Bews.

The pair have frequently interacted on social media, and Blurton has been snapped alongside Bews' dog Kodi.

The 25-year-old also attended Geelong's AFLW game against the Richmond Tigers at GMHBA Stadium last weekend, where she was spotted "cosying up in the stands and looked loved up" with Bews, according to the So Dramatic podcast.

Speaking on the It's A Lot podcast this week, Blurton claimed she had been on "a lot" of dates, suggesting she is not currently in an exclusive relationship.

"I do have an influx of dates happening. It is wild, it's a lot," Blurton said.

"I guess I don't want to commit to something serious for a while, so I have been going on these really quite loose dates.

"As in people that I know that aren't going to commit … friends of friends."

Blurton also confirmed to podcast host Abbie Chatfield she had considered becoming the next Bachelorette.

"There was some conversations being had, but nothing has been offered," Blurton said.

"How I generally see it, hypothetically, is that because I like men and women if I was the Bachelorette, it would be run so differently.

"I don't know how these big networks would take that risk.

"I see it as bringing in the guys and bring in all the girls as intruders or vice versa, however you want to do it, but I would not say yes unless it was both genders."

Bews has played 103 games for the Cats since making his AFL debut in 2012.

