AFL stars investigated for COVID breach

Two of Collingwood’s biggest stars are under investigation after reportedly breaching the AFL’s coronavirus protocols last weekend.

Collingwood players Steele Sidebottom and Lynden Dunn are under investigation for allegedly breaching the AFL's coronavirus protocols by visiting teammate Jeremy Howe's house on Saturday.

According to The Age, Magpies superstar Sidebottom and veteran defender Dunn broke the competition's COVID-19 protocols following the round four loss to the Greater Western Sydney Giants in Sydney.

Collingwood Football Club released a statement on Tuesday evening confirming the pair were under investigation.

Steele Sidebottom and Lynden Dunn.

"Collingwood can confirm that players Steele Sidebottom and Lynden Dunn are under investigation for breaches of the AFL's return to play protocols," the statement read.

"Sidebottom and Dunn shared an Uber on Saturday evening and Sidebottom later visited a member of staff who is not living under the game's protocols.

"The breaches were reported to the AFL on Sunday afternoon. The players were interviewed by the AFL yesterday.

"Sidebottom and Dunn will not be permitted to return to the Holden Centre until cleared to do so by COVID-19 testing."

Feel for players, incredibly tough times and were visiting a club mate, but given precedence it’s one match for Sidebottom and Dunn. @7AFL @7NewsMelbourne — Mark Stevens (@Stevo7AFL) June 30, 2020

AFL.com confirmed Collingwood self-reported the breaches on Sunday afternoon, and interviews were conducted on Monday.

"They spent part of Saturday night drinking with teammate Jeremy Howe, who suffered his first major injury setback the night before against Greater Western Sydney," AFL.com revealed.

"AFL.com.au understands Sidebottom and Dunn left Howe's house and travelled together in an Uber - which is not allowed under the protocols - to Dunn's home, with the latter's night ending there.

"However, Sidebottom then went to former Collingwood player and part-time club employee Daniel Wells' house, breaking AFL rules for a second time."

Howe suffered a horrific injury during Friday's two-point loss to the Giants, potentially ending his season.

Collingwood are currently fifth on the AFL ladder.

Sidebottom was an All-Australian in 2018 and has been Collingwood's co-vice captain since 2015. he has played 238 AFL games since his debut with the Pies in 2009.

After a 12-year stint with the Melbourne Demons, Dunn signed with Collingwood in 2017, and has represented the Pies on 31 occasions.

If found guilty of the breaches, Sidebottom and Dunn would almost certainly receive one-match suspensions.

The Magpies are scheduled to take on the Essendon Bombers on Friday night at the MCG.

Originally published as AFL stars investigated for COVID breach