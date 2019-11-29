Menu
Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene, despondent after the grand final.
AFL star’s father jailed over cop headbutt

29th Nov 2019 4:27 PM

THE estranged father of GWS footballer Toby Greene has been sentenced to nine months behind bars for headbutting a policewoman at the AFL grand final.

Michael Greene, 60, was sentenced in Ringwood Magistrates Court on Friday for headbutting Constable Rachel Miller after watching Greater Western Sydney go down to Richmond on September 28.

Const Miller was in court as magistrate David Starvaggi handed down the sentence.

The incident occurred on AFL grand final day after police were called following reports of a drunken man in the bathrooms of the MCG just after 5pm.

Constable Rachel Miller leaves the Magistrates Court in Ringwood.
Greene was charged with intentionally causing injury, resisting police and assaulting police.

