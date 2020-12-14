AFL star stood down for ‘off-field matter’

AFL star Tyson Stengle has been stood down, effective immediately, after Adelaide was made aware of an "off-field matter", the club has confirmed.

The Crows released a statement announcing they are "working closely with the AFL and AFL Players Association, as well as Stengle's management in relation to this matter".

"While the Club acknowledges there will be significant media and public interest, it is not in a position to make further comment at this stage," the statement said.

"More information will be provided as soon as possible."

Stengle copped a four-match ban after being caught drink driving in April, and pleaded guilty to all charges in October, resulting in a $1671 fine and his licence being suspended for six months.

The 22-year-old forward was also slapped with another four-match suspension after he and former Crows star Brad Crouch were stopped by police in September and found to be in possession of an illicit substance.

Stengle has made headlines for the wrong reasons this year.

Stengle was picked up by Richmond with the sixth pick in the 2017 AFL rookie draft where he played two games across two seasons with the Tigers.

He was then traded to Adelaide during the 2018 Trade Period where he has since gone on to play in 14 games for the Crows across his two seasons at the club.

After only featuring in two games in 2019, Stengle played in 12 games for the Crows in 2020 and kicked eight goals while averaging a touch under 10 disposals per game.

In August he put pen to paper on a brand new contract, keeping him at the Crows until the end of the 2022 season.

