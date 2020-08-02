AFL star jailed for ‘campaign of terror’

Essendon player Justin Murphy at the AFL tribunal in Melbourne 2004.

Former AFL star Justin Murphy has served a second jail sentence for physically and financially abusing his former girlfriend Jill Scott.

The Herald Sun revealed on Sunday the former Carlton star, who in 2016 attacked his ex-girlfriend with a blowtorch, was released in March after serving a 59-day sentence for continuing his "campaign of terror" against Scott.

He pleaded guilty to 31 charges when facing Heidelberg Magistrates' Court, including aggravated assault of a female, unlawful assault, obtain financial advantage by deception and theft.

Murphy was in 2017 jailed for six months over a ­series attacks on Scott - including a sickening blowtorch incident which resulted in the Victorian woman having a finger amputated when it could not be saved following a series of surgical procedures.

Murphy's behaviour towards Scott was labelled a "campaign of terror" by Magistrate John O'Callaghan, while the 44-year-old's former Essendon teammate Deal Rioli described his teammate as a "coward".

"Deserves a longer sentence for what he did to his GF," Rioli wrote on Twitter in 2017.

"Men who terrorise or abuse women both physically and psychologically are Cowards."

Murphy told the Heidelberg Magistrate's Court at the time he was dealing with issues relating to using the drug ice as he pleaded guilty to 28 charges.

The Herald Sun's report that Murphy's abuse of Scott continued beyond his release from prison in October, 2017, reveals the former Essendon, Richmond Geelong and Carlton player was released in March.

Former AFL football player Justin Murphy leaves the Melbourne Magistrates' Court after a drugs charge hearing.

The conditions of his release include a 12-month community correction order and a promise of entering into a rehabilitation program to confront his ongoing drug addiction.

According to the report, Murphy in November "stormed" Scott's home in the Melbourne suburb of Preston and demanded her phone.

Scott claims in the report she was forced to flee her own home as Murphy tried to knock her phone out of her hands while pulling her hair.

Her bank account was also stripped of $1890 in 14 payments, which all had the term "Justin Murphy" in the transaction description, made over five days in November.

Jill Scott, ex-partner of former AFL player Justin Murphy.

The report also details a second incident where Murphy reportedly verbally abused Scott before pushing her backwards while she was visiting a friend's house in Ivanhoe in December. He is accused of stealing her phone during the incident.

He was arrested on January 10.

Scott revealed in 2018 she was forced to move out of her house and put her furniture in storage after Murphy was released from prison earlier that year.

She was forced to stay with friends and moved regularly to stop Murphy from finding her.

