Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jesse Hogan of the Dockers.
Jesse Hogan of the Dockers.
AFL

AFL star hospitalised after car crash

24th Nov 2019 7:17 PM

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan has been hospitalised after he was involved in a car accident in Perth on Sunday morning.

A club spokesperson confirmed Hogan was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital as a precaution but has since been released.

The key forward did not sustain serious injuries in the crash, which was a single vehicle one in the Perth town of Bicton at around 11pm AWDT.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Hogan was driving when he clipped a parked car at about 11am Perth time with a bystander calling an ambulance as a precaution.

A Dockers spokesperson confirmed to AFL.com.au Hogan was the only person in his car and remained conscious for the trip to the hospital.

The 24-year-old is in a stable condition, according to a Fiona Stanley Hospital spokesperson.

He will not train with the Dockers tomorrow, with the club confirming he has been given the day off.

A Fremantle team doctor was with him at the time while he was in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
afl fremantle dockers jesse hogan
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        27 parents charged over school absences

        premium_icon 27 parents charged over school absences

        News More than 16,000 Queensland students skipped school for a week or more this year. With a spike in parents charged, the Opposition is calling for a crackdown.

        IN COURT: Full list of 42 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 42 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Historic revamp of homestead

        Historic revamp of homestead

        News Two ‘grand old ladies’ of Queensland architecture have major makeover

        Quiet Lockyer Valley road new hotspot for speeding fines

        premium_icon Quiet Lockyer Valley road new hotspot for speeding fines

        News Motorists are taking a back road to avoid the Cunningham Highway but speedsters are...