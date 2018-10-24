Menu
Login
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
AFL

AFL star battling cheating, sexting allegations

24th Oct 2018 10:52 AM

AN AFL star is reportedly at the centre of an ugly relationship breakdown with his ex girlfriend.

According to reports, the football star's ex-girlfriend has posted several screengrabs of the player's messages to other women.

Screengrabs of the unverified messages circulating on social media on Wednesday accuse the player of sending several lewd messages to a number of women.

The messages also mention drug taking.

The Herald Sun reported on Wednesday the messages were unleashed by the player's ex-girlfriend, who was able to access them through the player's iCloud storage.

Unverified screengrabs show the player allegedly discussing hiding his romantic affairs with one woman from his girlfriend.

Another image shows a conversation between the player and a woman discussing a sex act.

It comes just one day after AFL star Shane Mumford was filmed snorting a white powder in a three-year-old video.

Related Items

afl cheating scandal editors picks texting scandal

Top Stories

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    News International rodeo queens have landed Down Under to attend the Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals in Warwick this weekend

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:39 AM
    Final week to enter- have your say

    Final week to enter- have your say

    News Have your say about your paper

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    News The small school marked a major milestone last week

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    News Submissions for the reform can be made up until November, 30.

    Local Partners