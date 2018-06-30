AFL great Barry Hall apologises for vulgar comments

Barry Hall speaks on stage after being inducted into the Sydney Swans' Hall of Fame in February 2014. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

AFL great Barry Hall has apologised for vulgar comments he made on live radio, saying it was "a silly thing to say and not a reflection of who I am".

Triple M sacked Hall immediately after his remarks to co-commentator Leigh Montagna during a pre-game chat at Friday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and Geelong, in which he commented about the impending birth of Montagna's child.

"I am sorry, I should not have said such an inappropriate comment on air and hope I can be forgiven and move forward from here," Hall told News Corp Australia.

Montagna's wife Erin is due with the couple's first baby next week.

"Tonight on Triple M Football, there were unacceptable and inappropriate comments made by a member of the commentary team," head of content Mike Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

"The commentator was removed immediately from the broadcast and an apology was issued on air afterwards.

"Immediate action was taken with the termination of employment for one team member."

Hall was said to be filling in for Chris Judd during the broadcast.

Considered one of the best forwards of the modern era, the 41-year-old played 289 games for Saints, Sydney and the Bulldogs, kicking 746 goals.

He also captained the Swans to their 2005 premiership.

- AAP