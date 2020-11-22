Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Nobel to replace Shaw
AFL

AFL avoids $965 million catastrophe

by Nic Savage
22nd Nov 2020 7:05 PM

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has revealed the league's financial losses during a coronavirus-impacted 2020 were less than $100 million.

McLachland revealed there were fears the AFL would suffer a mammoth $965 million hit in lost revenue when the competition went into lockdown in March.

But the AFL has thankfully avoided catastrophe, with the 17-round premiership softening the financial blow.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"I think the industry's done an amazing job, and I want to thank everyone who made a commitment to get us there," McLachlan said.

"Staff, players, supporters, members keeping their memberships in, corporates, sponsors, broadcasters, everyone did their bit.

"The industry revenue was down substantially, but through the hard work of all those groups I mentioned we're going to come out (with) aggregate industry losses that'll be under $100 million.

"That is certainly a long way from where we thought, and that's across all clubs and the league."

Richmond celebrate 2020 AFL Grand Final victory.
Richmond celebrate 2020 AFL Grand Final victory.


Speaking to NewsCorp in October, AFLPA boss Paul Marsh said Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision to allow players to relocate to her state saved the season.

"That was a moment of great unknown when the virus was closing in on Melbourne and everyone had to get out. NSW had numbers growing and we weren't going to play in NSW," Marsh said.

"Everything was relying on Queensland and thank god they came through."

The 2021 premiership is expected to have a traditional 22-game schedule, but could once again feature a coronavirus-inspired Footy Frenzy, where fixtures are played every evening over several weeks.

Originally published as AFL avoids $965 million catastrophe

More Stories

afl coronavirus editors picks lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        Premium Content Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        News COVID has forced the Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival outdoors. DETAILS HERE:

        Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        Premium Content Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        News School kids were in the immediate vicinity celebrating their end of year formal.

        Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Premium Content Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Crime A LOCKYER Valley man says he has wasted 10 years of his life for two charges that...

        Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        Premium Content Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        News Man tripped over dog and was bitten before threats