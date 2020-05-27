Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blair MP focused on community funds after near loss of seat

        premium_icon Blair MP focused on community funds after near loss of seat

        News Twelve months on from the election, Shayne Neumann says he’s learnt lessons from his near defeat.

        New $7.5 million Rosewood Library nears completion

        premium_icon New $7.5 million Rosewood Library nears completion

        Council News An official opening had been eyed off for next month.

        Inland Rail route review sparks hope for Lockyer critics

        premium_icon Inland Rail route review sparks hope for Lockyer critics

        Politics The announcement that part of the Inland Rail route will be reviewed has been...

        Police catch speed demon 50km/h above speed limit

        premium_icon Police catch speed demon 50km/h above speed limit

        Crime Police nab speeding drivers this week, catching several serious offenders.