Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners