Advice-level bushfire near Atkinson Dam

A fire has broken out near Atkinson Dam. ALI KUCHEL

A BUSH fire is burning near Atkinson's Dam, near the intersection of Atkinson Dam Road and Gatton Esk Road.

One fire and rescue crew is battling the blaze, which broke out at 10.50pm last night.

The bushfire warning is advice level, meaning there is no immediate threat but residents must stay informed should the situation change.

Residents are advised smoke in the air will affect visibility and air quality.

There are currently 70 bush fires burning throughout Queensland and 135 vehicles and crews are currently working to control fires state-wide.