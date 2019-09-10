Menu
Login
A fire has broken out near Atkinson Dam.
A fire has broken out near Atkinson Dam. ALI KUCHEL
Breaking

Advice-level bushfire near Atkinson Dam

Ebony Graveur
by
10th Sep 2019 7:54 AM

A BUSH fire is burning near Atkinson's Dam, near the intersection of Atkinson Dam Road and Gatton Esk Road.

One fire and rescue crew is battling the blaze, which broke out at 10.50pm last night.

The bushfire warning is advice level, meaning there is no immediate threat but residents must stay informed should the situation change.

Residents are advised smoke in the air will affect visibility and air quality.

There are currently 70 bush fires burning throughout Queensland and 135 vehicles and crews are currently working to control fires state-wide.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Price rises put feed industry in peril

    Price rises put feed industry in peril

    Rural The ongoing drought is impacting the feed industry across the nation

    UPDATE: Linville fire now contained

    UPDATE: Linville fire now contained

    News A large fire has now been contained

    UPDATE: Fire near Warrego Hwy now contained

    UPDATE: Fire near Warrego Hwy now contained

    News Fire crews are battling a blaze in the Somerset region

    TOP FIVE: new driving laws, Hawks soar to success

    TOP FIVE: new driving laws, Hawks soar to success

    News What made headlines across our region this week