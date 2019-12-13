Adut Akech cheerily waves to fans at Vogue shoot

Wearing a black swimsuit, stunning 19-year-old supermodel Adut Akech smiled and waved to punters watching her in a photo shoot for Vogue.

Wearing a black swimsuit, stunning 19-year-old supermodel Adut Akech smiled and waved to punters watching her in a photo shoot for Vogue.

After featuring on the cover of no fewer than five different Vogue titles internationally in September, Australian supermodel Adut Akech looks set to add another cover to her resume.

The Saturday Telegraph snapped the Sudanese-Australian beauty doing a shoot at Bondi Icebergs on Friday.

Model Adut Akech waves to punters at Bondi Icebergs during a film shot for British Vogue.

Wearing a black swimsuit, the 19-year-old smiled and waved as punters took photos from the sidelines.

The photo shoot is understood to be for British Vogue with their team, including Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, in town this week helping celebrate the 60th birthday of the Australian version of the magazine.

The photo shoot was for British Vogue magazine.

Enninful has become a mentor to Akech, as she continues to make her mark on the international fashion circuit.

He was there when she was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month.

In September, Akech appeared on the covers of Vogue Australia, Italy, Germany, Britain and Japan.

She is undoubtedly our most in demand model and is a favourite of luxury fashion houses including Valentino, Chanel and Givenchy.

Earlier this month she was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.