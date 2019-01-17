Adriana debuts in QLD open women's team

Adriana Silcock of Coolana has been selected to represent Queensland at the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival in 2019.

Adriana Silcock of Coolana has been selected to represent Queensland at the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival in 2019. ALI KUCHEL

HOCKEY: FOR the past six years Coolana hockey player Adriana Silcock has represented Queensland across seven tournaments at the national indoor hockey titles.

But next week she is looking forward to the challenge of playing for the first time in the state's Open Women's team.

The 22-year-old has competed in under-18s and under-21s teams, and said she was now preparing herself for the expertise and experience of the open teams at the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival held in Goulburn from January 23-26.

"It's going to be pretty intense - it's going to test me,” Silcock said.

"With the training over the last few months I've been really trying to focus on basic skills and understanding the structures better, like how we're going to attack, defend and work as a team to counteract whatever the other team does.”

The Queensland women's team lost to Western Australia 5-3 in the final of last year's national titles, and this year's team consists mostly of new players with one player returning from the 2018 silver medal team.

Adriana Silcock of Coolana has been selected to represent Queensland at the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival in 2019. ALI KUCHEL

Ms Silcock, who is a full-time teacher at Lowood State High School, said she was travelling to Canberra next Tuesday with the team of 12, and would play her first games on Wednesday against Victoria and the ACT.

"We've got pretty much a fresh team which can be challenging but it's good to have new people and to work with different people,” she said.

She said the team had been training at Kedron, Brisbane, and she was confident they would work well together.

"We've tried to give ourselves the best opportunity and hopefully on the day we'll be able to pull through,” Silcock said.

"NSW are always a pretty dominant team across all the age groups. I think if we can put it all together and work well as a team we've got a pretty good chance.”

Ms Silcock said that as well as the game, she enjoyed the "friendships and the people you get to meet” through being part of the hockey community.

She said she had also recently started pre-season fitness training for field hockey.

Teams competing next week are: ACT, NSW, QLD, Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and New Zealand.