Adorable photos of tennis stars as kids

We know them as fearsome competitors on the tennis court, but Roger Federer and Co. weren’t so scary when they were just babies.

As the Australian Open draws towards a close, take a look at how some of the sport's biggest stars looked before they became household names.

ROGER FEDERER

One of the most loved athletes in the sport, Federer was destined for greatness from a young age.

With 20 grand slam titles to his name, Australian fans hope they'll see the Swiss maestro at Melbourne Park next year.

RAFAEL NADAL

Unstoppable on clay, Nadal sits one grand slam title behind Roger Federer on the all-time tally.

He was knocked out of the Australian Open by Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals before making a bizarre mid-interview exit during his post-match press conference.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

The Serbian endured one of the most tumultuous years of his professional career in 2020, but remains the favourite to clinch a ninth Australian Open title this weekend.

Djokovic has battled through injury concerns and has no intention of being dethroned any time soon, having dismissed the challenge posed by Generation Next.

NICK KYRGIOS

He remains one of the most controversial figures in tennis, but there's no denying Nick Kyrgios brings plenty of entertainment to the sport.

The 25-year-old was knocked out of the Australian Open by world No. 3 Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller in the third round, and came in for some heavy criticism.

Kyrgios' girlfriend has also made headlines recently as the pair's relationship came under scrutiny.

ASH BARTY

Barty is the world No. 1 and one of Australia's most loved athletes across any code.

Despite being gifted a miracle draw, she was knocked out of her home major by Czech star Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals.

That loss exposed an alarming truth about the Aussie's ability to handle pressure, sparking a damning prediction about her career.

Barty won her maiden grand slam title at the French Open in 2019, after which a photo of her as a kid went viral.

VENUS & SERENA WILLIAMS

Venus and Serena are arguably the most successful siblings in sporting history, with a combined tally of 30 grand slam singles titles - and they're still playing!

Sadly, 39-year-old Serena was knocked out of the Australian Open by Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals, and walked out of her press conference after breaking down in tears.

Serena is one shy of Margaret Court's record for all-time grand slam singles titles (24) but there are fears her best may not be good enough anymore - a truth she's finding difficult to swallow.

NAOMI OSAKA

With three grand slam singles titles to her name already, 23-year-old Osaka is as big a hit on the court as she is off it.

She will take on America's Jennifer Brady during Saturday's Australian Open final as she hunts a second crown at Melbourne Park.

Osaka's public appearances are always must-watch affairs, and she recently outed her sister for sending "disturbing" messages in a group text chat.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

The long-haired Greek is one of the rising stars in the sport, but lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their Australian Open semi-final on Friday evening.

DOMINIC THIEM

The Austrian star won his maiden grand slam singles title at the US Open last year and is destined to secure a few more in the near future.

After toppling Nick Kyrgios in a five-set marathon, he was knocked out of the Australian Open by Hungary's Grigor Dimitrov in straights set in the fourth round.

JENNIFER BRADY

Brady has qualified for her maiden grand slam singles final, where she will take on Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka.

The undisputed queen of quarantine has emerged as the anti-Novak Djokovic hero the Australian Open needed, establishing herself as a powerful new threat in the women's draw.

ANDY MURRAY

Murray made history by winning Wimbledon in 2012, but sadly was not able to participate in this year's Australian Open after contracting the coronavirus.

Injuries have ravaged the Scot's career of late but he still has three grand slam titles to his name.

ALEX DE MINAUR

As the host country's highest-ranked men's player, Alex de Minaur was knocked out the Australian Open by Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round.

Renowned for his fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude, tennis fans - not to mention British star Katie Boulter - have fallen in love with the Demon.

Originally published as Adorable photos of tennis stars as kids