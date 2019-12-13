Menu
These are just some of the cats at the university looking for a new home.
ADOPT: The 10 cats looking for a new home this Christmas

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
TEN adorable cats are searching for adoption into a new home in time for Christmas.

The cats currently reside at UQ Gatton's Clinical Studies Centre and are available for rehoming for only $50 each.

They are all vaccinated, desexed and up to date with flea and worming treatment.

All ten are litter-trained, and used to being responsible, indoor-only cats.

Some of them are social, some prefer to be solo cats.

Check out the gallery below to find out more about each of the 10 cats cats up for adoption.

Anyone interested in meeting these friendly felines, or any of the other animals at the centre can find out more by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/pg/cscpetsforlife

To make an appointment, call 5460 1868.

Adoption interviews may already be underway for some of these cats, so get in quick if you're interested.

Please note, this $50 price does not apply to all of the cats or other pets available for adoption from the university.

