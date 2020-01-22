ADOPT: Seven UQ Gatton cats searching for a loving home
A NUMBER of cuddly cats at the UQ Clinical Studies Centre are in search of a new home, and are available for adoption for only $50.
Some of these friendly felines have already found new families, but others are still waiting.
Check out the seven still available for adoption in the gallery below.
Photos
SPICEY
Name: Spicey
Gender: male
DOB: 14/10/17
Bio: This inquisitive cat is a gentle, cat-social and people-friendly fellow, who is presently living happily with four other cats at the centre.
CHEDDAR
Name: Cheddar
Gender: male
DOB: 01/01/19
Bio: Cheddar is as friendly with other cats as he is with cameras, being more than happy to strike a pose and photobomb other cat’s snaps.
PECORINO
Name: Pecorino
Gender: male
DOB: 01/01/19
Bio: Brother of Cheddar, Pecorino is very social with other cats, with a laid-back, gentle personality.
CABERNET
Name: Cabernet
Gender: female
DOB: 23/05/19
Bio: Though black cats have a reputation for being bad luck, Cabernet is just a little sweetheart in search of somewhere to call home.
She is quiet, gentle and gets along well with the four other cats she currently lives with.
KARMANN
Name: Karmann
Gender: female
DOB: 25/04/18
Bio: This fluffy feline is presently living with four completely different cats, and ruling the room.
She would happily go to a new home with her sister Lada, or her friend Jazz, or move in with another friendly cat.
LADA
Name: Lada
Gender: female
DOB: 25/04/18
Bio: A shy, retiring little girl who has a small heart murmur.
She would be well-suited to living alone, but would also happily settle into a new home alongside her sister Karmann, or friend Jazz.
JAZZ
Name: Jazz
Gender: female
DOB: 19/11/17
Bio: This lovely cat takes a while to settle and startles easily, but can be incredibly affectionate once she’s comfortable with someone.
She can be adopted alone, but also gets along well with Karmann and Lada.
The centre has several other dogs and cats available as well at different prices. Find out more by visiting https://veterinary-science.uq.edu.au/clinical-studies-centre