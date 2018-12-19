Aden reaches new heights

TOP JUMP: Aden Cowdroy competes at the 2018 Australian All Schools Championships.

ATHLETICS: Aden Cowdroy's journey to the 2018 Australian All Schools Championships consisted of persistence, training and a 19-hour car journey.

Along with his parents, the 13-year-old travelled to Cairns to compete, going jump for jump with boys in the under-16 boys' high jump competition.

The Year 8 student proved age was no barrier, tying for fourth place at the national championship.

Cowdroy said it was a dream to get a place against the best under-16 jumpers in the nation.

"It feels rather nice to get the opportunity to meet new people from all over Australia,” he said.

The Laidley Little Athletics competitor was ranked in the top five after jumping a personal best of 1.90 metres at Barlow Park, Cairns.

Victorian competitor Lochlan Curry won the event with a jump of 1.99m, Queensland's Ethan Potcos placed second with 1.96m and New South Wales' Jesse Tindall walked away with third spot after jumping 1.90m.

Despite matching the height of Tindall, Cowdroy placed equal fourth after missing jumps earlier in the event.

The competition was the second time Cowdroy had reached such a height

after setting the personal best only the week before

at a Caloundra competition.

Despite missing a medal, Cowdroy was ecstatic with his achievement.

The national competition could become one of many for the young high jumper who continues to achieve in the sport.

After starting just three years ago, Cowdroy is going from strength to strength.

Since March 2017, he has increased his PB by 46cm.

Training twice a week at the Laidley Little Athletics club, the young gun plans to continue competing at a high level.

"Between now and next season I will be able to jump two metres hopefully,” Cowdroy said.

"I just like feeling good in the air and flowing over the bar gives you a nice feeling.”

Consistency is key for the young athlete as he works on perfecting the Fosbury flop technique.

"It was hard at first but when you get into the motion it's easier,” he said.

He also hopes to represent the state in long jump, where his current PB is 6.44m.

Cowdroy will go on to compete at the QEII sporting complex at Brisbane in a relay event where he will line up in a variety of events, including javelin and running.

Lockyer District High School graduate Chantelle Brown also competed at the national competition at

high jump and the 200m sprint.

The 17-year-old placed eighth in the 18 years girls' high jump event with a leap of 1.60m.

Her efforts put her 17cm behind fellow Queenslander Elizabeth Moss, who jumped 1.77m.

Second place went to NSW's Rosie Tozer, who also jumped 1.77m, and third place went to NSW's Bella Stewart.

In the 18 years girls' 200m, Brown sprinted home with a time of 25.65 seconds, which earned her sixth place in the race.