See Adele’s remarkable 2020 transformation
Music

Adele agrees to one demand from ex

by The Sun
2nd Feb 2021 7:52 AM

Adele's heartbreak has helped score her hits in the past - but her split from husband Simon Konecki is off limits.

The Someone Like You singer has reached a deal with ex Simon not to write tracks about him as a mark of "respect".

It comes as the couple agreed a divorce settlement this month, two years after going their separate ways.

RELATED: Why Adele's transformation is more than skin deep

RELATED: Adele shows off back tattoo in new slimmed-down pics

It will see Adele's $250m fortune carved up with Eton-educated Simon once it is signed off by a judge.

A source close to the star said: "Heartbreak has helped Adele shift records over the years but this split is quite different.

"They're both aware their son Angelo should be protected and that's why Adele has agreed not to sing about their relationship.

 

Adele has amassed a fortune of an estimated $250m.
Adele has amassed a fortune of an estimated $250m.

 

The star has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years. Picture: Instagram
The star has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent years. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Adele's battle to keep secrets of $280m divorce

"Her new album will have a different sound anyway, so it hasn't bothered her too much that Simon quietly expected her to keep their relationship out of her music."

The source added: "It's a show of respect."

After her success with debut album 19, Adele revealed the ex-boyfriend she had written about asked her for royalties.

She said at the time: "He really thought he'd had some input into the creative process by being a p****. I'll give him this credit - he made me an adult."

We're guessing he never received a cheque then …

 

Adele on Saturday Night Live late last year.
Adele on Saturday Night Live late last year.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission

 

Originally published as Adele agrees to one demand from ex

