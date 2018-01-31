Menu
Adding a splash of art to Lake Apex

Kim Duff of Ironic Art, designer Steven Wilson and Lockyer Valley Councillor Michael Hagan around one of four new artwork installations at Lake Apex.
Lachlan Mcivor
by

FOUR new artwork installations, celebrating the wide range of wildlife that call Lake Apex home, have been installed at the parkland.

The project was undertaken by the Friends of Lake Apex (FOLA) in what they hope is just one of many works they are looking to complete in the near future in an effort to enrich the sanctuary for visitors.

The four striking artwork pieces dotted along the footpath around the lake feature silhouettes of the various plant and animal life that can be found in the area.

They were designed by FOLA member Steven Wilson, who also designed the signs throughout the park, and manufactured locally by Kim Duff of Ironic Art in Gatton.

"We've got informative signage that tells you some facts but we also wanted to soften it a bit I suppose with a bit of artwork,” Mr Wilson said.

"Having art is another component that we can bring into it, so we've got something for everyone basically.

"(Lake Apex is) special to people for a lot of different reasons.

"There's not much like it in the vicinity. This is right in the middle of town, it's a good draw-card.”

Each of the four installations are unique, embedded with silhouettes of different animals or plants - featuring the species most likely to appear near where each individual art piece is located - and all based off of photos taken by members of FOLA.

Mr Wilson said the art work would add a special touch to the parkland, not just for locals but for tourists as well.

"You can be talking to someone and it turns out they're from Canada and they've come to Australia for a bird watching holiday and they've specifically come here,” he said.

"It's nice to have an extra cultural element added to it and hopefully we keep growing it over the years.”

The project was funded through a $1300 grant received through the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Community Grants Program.

"Our focus is to work with community groups, it's all for the betterment for the community,” Councillor Michael Hagan said.

"You need a great space like this for people to come to.”

The group are looking at the potential of future projects, including a number of water features, which would also aerate the lake to improve water quality, and a sculpture park.

Gatton Star

