The rebranding of Adani to Bravus Mining has been called out by environmental activists.
Business

Adani’s rebranding like ‘polishing a turd’, activists say

by KEAGAN ELDER
5th Nov 2020 2:31 PM
The rebranding of Adani to Bravus Mining has been called out by environmental activists as "polishing a turd".

More than 20 activists pitched up outside the mining company's headquarters in Townsville with a giant papier-mâché poop.

 

Frontline Action on Coal activists outside the recently rebranded Bravus Mining headquarters in Townsville. Photo: Matt Taylor
"Adani's attempt to rebrand their company and assets is a clear response to the disastrous reputation they have earned," Frontline Action on Coal spokeswoman Kate Baldry said.

"Adani's brand is toxic because their business model is to destroy our planet for their profits, not because of their name or logo."

Last month Adani renamed its Abbot Point coal port to North Queensland Export Terminal. In September the company launched its own rail business to haul coal to its port under the guise of Bowen Rail Company.

"Adani's shell companies are removing any reference to coal or the name Adani," Ms Baldry said.

"A new name won't stop protests, and wont stop companies jumping ship. Frankly, this rebranding is crap."

Bravus Mining chief executive David Boshoff said the change was to mark the 10-year anniversary of the company's operations in Australia and not about helping silence criticism from anti-Adani protesters

Originally published as Adani's rebranding 'polishing a turd': Activists

