Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Adani
Adani
News

Adani wins in fight against activist

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Sep 2020 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mining giant Adani has won its bid for an injunction against environmental activist Benjamin Pennings who they claim is frustrating their mining operation with ongoing online campaigns.

Adani last week applied for injunctive relief against the outspoken Mr Pennings, a former Greens mayoral candidate, who has been an outspoken critic of the Galilee Basin mine.

Ben Pennings during a protest in Brisbane last year. Picture: Adam Head
Ben Pennings during a protest in Brisbane last year. Picture: Adam Head

During a hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court before Justice Glenn Martin last week, Adani called on the court to order Mr Pennings remove statements from his social media, restrain from future publishing and using any information that may assist him with protest action.

They also want him to stop making threats against the company and their lawyers and cease encouraging others to turn over confidential information about the mine.

Under the injunction orders handed down this morning, Mr Pennings will be forced to remove social media posts relating to Adani and will also have to remove claims from the Galilee Blockade website which threaten to target contractors involved with the mine.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Adani wins in fight against activist

More Stories

activist adani editors picks mining protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen busted with grandad’s old gun in cupboard

        Premium Content Teen busted with grandad’s old gun in cupboard

        Crime A Lockyer Valley teen with no weapons licence kept a .22 calibre rifle in his closet.

        Major upgrades for showgrounds during COVID hiatus

        Premium Content Major upgrades for showgrounds during COVID hiatus

        Community The upgrades won’t just help the show society, but any groups who use the...

        Beenleigh abattoir offers jobs to Ipswich workers

        Premium Content Beenleigh abattoir offers jobs to Ipswich workers

        Business Union warns Ipswich meat workers about taking up Teys offer

        EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Health Two-thirds of Queensland’s active COVID-19 cases located in one area