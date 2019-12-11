Menu
CONTRACT: Siemens awarded Adani rail signalling work. Stop Adani protester Josh Butler holds a sign written in German which translates to "Siemens, the world is not all about coal and neither is the planet."
Business

Adani awards Mackay comms, Siemens contracts

Melanie Whiting
11th Dec 2019 11:30 AM
ADANI has awarded a telecommunications contract to Mackay for its controversial Carmichael mine project.

But no details of which company will carry out the works have been announced by the mining giant.

The announcement today by the Indian miner also included awarding Siemens the rail signalling systems contract for the Carmichael rail network.

Siemens will deliver the signalling systems equipment from workshops and offices across regional Queensland.

Carmichael project director David Boshoff said Adani Mining had awarded more than $500 million in contracts for construction of the Carmichael project.

"The operations of the rail camps will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works are coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply is from Townsville, telecommunications is from Mackay, rail track laying and rail camp construction is from Rockhampton," Mr Boshoff said.

The signalling project is set to create and preserve up to 50 local jobs in Queensland including project staff, engineers, construction workers and tradesmen.

The announcement comes after climate protesters disrupted work at Siemens' Mackay office last week over the technology company's tender for work on Adani's rail line.

Mr Boshoff said highly specialised skills were needed to deliver such technical infrastructure.

"We are pleased to be working with Siemens as the company is known for its exceptional experience in building rail signalling infrastructure around the world," he said.

"After an extensive competitive process, we are confident that Siemens will provide the signalling systems that will ensure the safety of train drivers and workers who will operate our new rail network in Central Queensland."

