Menu
Login
KICKING GOALS: Adam Halstead reflects on his time with the club and and the simple things in life.
KICKING GOALS: Adam Halstead reflects on his time with the club and and the simple things in life. Dominic Elsome
News

Adam looks back on 28 years of soccer

16th Feb 2019 11:30 AM

Name: Adam Halstead

Occupation: Gatton Soccer Club president

Age: 33

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about the club?

I really love the camaraderie between mates and the family orientation of the club as a whole.

Why did you decide to get involved with the club?

I have been playing continuous for 28 years, but my role as president came when Peter Collins approached me when I was vulnerable.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Alistar McLeod and Shane Webcke come into work all the time.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My family.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Work hard and be good to your mother!

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

A cure for cancer.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

I feel 33 but probably look 43, that's what the boys at Redbacks tell me anyway!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love a good fishing trip, having a few beers with good mates.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Adventures with my four brothers.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Spicers Hidden Vale.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Pay off our house, buy a cattle farm and donate the rest to cancer research.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My wife Nicole and three daughters, Adeline, Ila and Amelia.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Alleged shovel attack leaves man in critical condition

    Alleged shovel attack leaves man in critical condition

    Crime Police are investigating after two men were hospitalised following an alleged wounding last night.

    • 16th Feb 2019 12:47 PM
    Much needed resurfacing works ready to kick off popular road

    Much needed resurfacing works ready to kick off popular road

    News Expect delays while works are underway

    Little heart trainers a big deal for students

    Little heart trainers a big deal for students

    News Students learn vital skill with a novel idea

    Ghosts keep Ryan company

    Ghosts keep Ryan company

    News He said the trio of energies were the cleanest house mates he's had.