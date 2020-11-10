Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Celebrity

Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

by Nick Bond
10th Nov 2020 8:25 AM

US actor Bert Belasco has died aged 38.

The star, best known for his starring role in the US sitcom Let's Stay Together, was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was in the middle of a two-week coronavirus hotel quarantine, a requirement before starting on a new film.

 

Belasco's father Bert Sr. told TMZ his son's body was discovered on Sunday. TMZ reports that concerns were raised when Bert's girlfriend couldn't get hold of him and asked hotel staff to check up on him.

Bert Sr. told TMZ he believed his son had suffered a fatal aneurysm, but the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

 

As well as his starring role in Let's Stay Together, Belasco also had roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Mick, Pitch, Key and Peele and Justified, among a long list of on-screen credits.

Belasco's friend, fellow actor Yvette Nicole Brown, led the tributes, saying she was "gutted" by the news and had only just spoken to him:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

Originally published as Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

More Stories

bert belasco celebrity coronavirus health hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More extreme heat on its way this week

        Premium Content More extreme heat on its way this week

        News The Lockyer Valley is set for more extreme days of record heat this week with temperatures set to hit 40 degrees. Find out more HERE:

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Premium Content DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Breaking DETAILS have been released following a fatal car crash that tragically took the...

        Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

        Premium Content Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

        Breaking A man was killed and a woman airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after...