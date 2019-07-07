Menu
Actor Cameron Boyce has died age 20, a Disney Channel spokesperson has confirmed. Picture: instagram
Celebrity

Actor Cameron Boyce dead at 20

by Staff reporter
7th Jul 2019 7:46 PM

Child actor Cameron Boyce, who starred in multiple Disney Channel shows, has died age 20.

A Disney Channel spokesperson confirmed the death today.

Boyce's cause of death is not known.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamt of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world," the channel's spokesperson said.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."

The actor starred in Jessie a show about a small town girl who worked as a nanny for a wealthy family.

Boyce played one of the children the nanny cared for.

He also starred in Descendants as Cruella De Vill's son Carlos and in Grown Ups alongside Adam Sandler.

The actor was born in Los Angeles.

His Disney Channel bio referred to him as a "veteran to show business" by age 19.

"Dubbed an old soul by many who have encountered him, it's no surprise that Cameron Boyce possesses an all-encompassing appreciation for the arts. His love of performing began in a dance studio, which then transitioned him into commercials, and not long after television and film," his bio read.

 

 

