Activities shed in it for long haul

THE Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed members have been busy rebuilding a piece of history.

The group was approached in February by Kev O'Brien, who had purchased an old bullock timber wagon with the intention of restoring it.

They decided to take it on and twice a week a seven- man team chipped away at it. The wagon was dismantled as they wanted to reuse as much of the old material in the rebuild as possible.

"This become a task that was not going to be easy as age had beaten us and some of the parts were not able to be used,” project leader Alan Willson said.

He then began the painstaking research to learn as much of the history of the wagon as possible.

"It soon became obvious that the old bullock timber wagons were not something that was mass produced,” Mr Willson said.

The wheels and axles were made by English company Proctor Euston in 1887. The timber used in the rebuild was salvaged from the old Brisbane wharf that was built in the early 1930s.

Last week the restoration of the wagon was complete, with just a few small finishing touches to go.

"There is no greater honour than being given the opportunity to restore our great Australian history,” Mr Willson said.