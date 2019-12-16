Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joe Kaeser, the Germany-based chief executive officer of Siemens, revealed in a Twitter post that he was investigating the company’s work with Adani.
Joe Kaeser, the Germany-based chief executive officer of Siemens, revealed in a Twitter post that he was investigating the company’s work with Adani.
Business

Activists force global tech boss to review Adani links

by STEVEN WARDILL
16th Dec 2019 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE global boss of technology firm Siemens has indicated he will review the company's work with Adani following a high-profile campaign by anti-coal activists.

Joe Kaeser, the Germany-based chief executive officer of Siemens, revealed in a Twitter post that he was investigating the company's work with the miner.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out on the Adani project in Australia," he said.

"I was not aware of and take your concerns seriously. I will diligently look into the matter and get back to you soon.

"Siemens' view and decision may or may not change. But you deserve an answer."

Mr Kaeser's intervention comes after Siemens' Australian worksites were repeatedly targeted by Adani protesters who claimed the company's global reputation was being trashed because of its willingness to work on the Galilee Basin project.

The Courier-Mail revealed Siemens had warned staff not to wear anything that identifies their employer in public after being repeatedly targeted by activists.

The company, which has long lauded its own green credentials, has also battled a staff revolt over its alliance with Adani, with several documents leaked to the protesters.

Siemens is bidding for a contract to work on Adani's rail line linking the Carmichael mine with the Abbot Point coal terminal.

Australian-based Siemens bosses have defended their work with Adani in correspondence with staff.

"Siemens has a strong commitment to introduce technologies that prevent additional contribution to climate change and has its own net zero ambition for 2030," one email said.

"However we recognise that there is no single pathway logical for every country's emission reduction efforts."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale wrote to Mr Kaeser last week, calling on him to abandon the company's work with Adani or risk "reputational damage" if its deals with the "carbon time bomb".

adani business extinction rebellion siemens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        premium_icon Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        News The winner of the 2019 Town Proud decoration competition has been decided.

        New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        premium_icon New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        News It’s going to feel like the region is being plunged into a deep fryer, with the...

        IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        News The complete list of 58 people fronting the Gatton Magistrates Court

        Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        premium_icon Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        News A simple plan to rename a troublesome road in a small town has met with a mass of...