Activists force global tech boss to review Adani links

Joe Kaeser, the Germany-based chief executive officer of Siemens, revealed in a Twitter post that he was investigating the company's work with the miner.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out on the Adani project in Australia," he said.

"I was not aware of and take your concerns seriously. I will diligently look into the matter and get back to you soon.

"Siemens' view and decision may or may not change. But you deserve an answer."

Mr Kaeser's intervention comes after Siemens' Australian worksites were repeatedly targeted by Adani protesters who claimed the company's global reputation was being trashed because of its willingness to work on the Galilee Basin project.

The Courier-Mail revealed Siemens had warned staff not to wear anything that identifies their employer in public after being repeatedly targeted by activists.

The company, which has long lauded its own green credentials, has also battled a staff revolt over its alliance with Adani, with several documents leaked to the protesters.

Siemens is bidding for a contract to work on Adani's rail line linking the Carmichael mine with the Abbot Point coal terminal.

Australian-based Siemens bosses have defended their work with Adani in correspondence with staff.

"Siemens has a strong commitment to introduce technologies that prevent additional contribution to climate change and has its own net zero ambition for 2030," one email said.

"However we recognise that there is no single pathway logical for every country's emission reduction efforts."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale wrote to Mr Kaeser last week, calling on him to abandon the company's work with Adani or risk "reputational damage" if its deals with the "carbon time bomb".