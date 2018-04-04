There are reports of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California. Picture: Twitter

SHOTS have been fired at YouTube's headoffice in San Bruno, California, according to reports.

Two people were reportedly shot, but details were not confirmed.

Police and emergency services are responding to the "active scene" after multiple emergency calls were received. The building is currently in lockdown.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Shots were heard from inside the offices as well as the surrounding area, a San Bruno city manager told Buzzfeed News.

Footage shared on Snapchat shows people, probably employees, leaving the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno with their hands in the air. pic.twitter.com/CoXjH5QpqG — Tobi Loftus (@tobiloftus) April 3, 2018

The San Bruno Police tweeted at 1pm local time advising people to avoid the area, reports KRON4.

YouTube staff stand outside the building with their hands up after evacuating their office amid reports of an active shooter. Picture: Twitter

Twitter user Vadim Lavrusik, who reportedly worked at the building, tweeted: "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

Another Twitter user, Erin Jean, reported that a "SWAT [team] has arrived on site" and that and her co-workers saw "a negotiator go in".

Images posted on social media show YouTube employees being evacuated from the building with their hands above their heads.

There are reports that helicopters and tactical teams have arrived at the scene.

YouTube product manager Todd Sherman said they were sitting in a meeting when they heard people running and felt the floor rumbling. "First thought it was an earthquake," he wrote on Twitter.

"We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun.

"At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves," he wrote.

He said he saw blood on the floors and stairs.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

