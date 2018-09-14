Action group helps graduating students frock up

SUIT UP: Lowood Community Action Group president Sue Fraser is overwhelmed by the amount of formal wear donated to the cause.

YEAR 12 students and their families will have one less worry this graduating season with Lowood Community Action Group providing free formal wear to those in need.

More than 300 items will be offered to the graduating students of Lowood, Toogoolawah and Lockyer District state high schools, in a bid to ensure pupils are equipped to attend their special day.

LCAG President Sue Fraser said the group wanted to ensure all students could attend their formal even if their families could not afford to buy a dress or suit.

"We want them all to come and enjoy themselves and make their night really special for them,” Ms Fraser said.

"It's about making their day a memory.

"Our goal is to make sure everybody has a lovely day.”

Ms Fraser said the community's response to the initiative has been phenomenal with people from all across the region donating to the cause.

Pauline, Kaitlin, Sue and Joy from the Lowood Community Action Group show off some of the formal wear donations. Meg Bolton

"We've got some beautiful dresses, at this stage we've got 300 dresses and 25 suits and we are still getting more,” Ms Fraser said.

The group also received five boxes of dresses from sisters Anita Guyett and Tashoni Hardy, who started the Dresses for Drought Facebook page in July, which now has more than 10,000 likes.

Donations will be stockpiled until Saturday when they go on offer in the hall at Lowood State High School.

Lockyer District State High School Principal Darren Cook said he commended the group for helping students attend their end of year celebrations.

"This initiative will help alleviate the costs of school formals for many families,” Mr Cook said.

"School formals are an appropriate celebration of the successful completion of 12 years of school, and the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of so many students.”

The formal wear will be available to local students on September 15 from 11am.