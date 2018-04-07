Menu
Login
News

Act of revenge on housemates comes to bite man

Annie Perets
by

A WONDUNNA man stole a $200 gift voucher from a housemate because he thought they owed him money, but the act of revenge landed Jayke Ashley Dowe in court.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to stealing and attempting to dishonestly obtain goods.

He took the gift voucher following a heated discussion with the victim on January 3 and attempted to use it a few weeks later.

But the victim informed the store the card had been stolen, and Dowe was busted.

Dowe was fined $400.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Come and enjoy an educational night dedicated to local bush tucker.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Holiday fun gets rolling in Laidley

TRICKY: Gatton's Jason Ward busted a move at the Lockyer Valley Youth scooter workshop at Laidley Skate Park today.

Making the most of the break, riders rolled into Laidley Skate Park.

Local Partners