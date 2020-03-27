Menu
PLEASE HELP: Lockyer Valley ER nurse Sharna Jackwitz has begged people to act like they might have coronavirus to help stop the spread.
Act like you’re infected: ED nurse’s plea to public

Dominic Elsome
27th Mar 2020 9:25 AM
A LOCKYER Valley nurse has described scenes in hospitals as the calm before the storm.

Laidley emergency nurse Sharna Jackwitz said her most recent shift at Ipswich Hospital was surprisingly calm and manageable.

But if anything, it has left her feeling more worried for the future.

“All of us nurses were talking among each other feeling as if it was like, the water was receding before the tsunami hit,” Ms Jackwitz said.

“(It’s an) eeriness … we know that what is going to come in through our doors in the coming weeks is going to push us to our limits.”

The nurse, who also runs the family business Jacko’s Rural Supplies Laidley, said the hospital had been using the calm to prepare for the chaos yet to come.

“We’re sort of taking this chance to try and equip ourselves well enough, you know – we’re changing our departments around, we’re trying to restock where we can, we’re trying to upskill where we can, we’re trying to refresh our skills in areas that we might need,” she said.

“I probably thought we were going to see a few more sick people, but I guess that’s coming in the weeks to come.”

With a family of her own, she wants to be able to come home to every day, and Ms Jackwitz asked the community to take the virus seriously.

“Act as if you have coronavirus. Act as if you’re the infectious one,” she said.

“Think about who you’ve come into contact with and how your hygiene has been in the last week or the last 14 days.

“Think twice about pretty much every action that you have during the day. And that’s important not for yourself but for the others in the in the community.”

