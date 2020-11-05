Menu
A South Grafton man whose substance abuse translated into domestic violence, driving, and stealing offences has been sentenced to a year's jail.
Acid makes ice easier to inject: Gatton woman’s confession

Hugh Suffell
5th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
WHEN police raided Liszyska Maskey's home in October, they found ice, shot gun shells and a round and seven syringes not disposed of correctly.

Maskey, a 27-year-old mother of four, pleaded guilty to five charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday for possession of dangerous drugs, failing to properly dispose of needles and syringes, possession of items used for the administration of dangerous drugs and possession of explosive ammunition.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that on October 10, Maskey had 0.1 grams of ice that was found in four clip seal bags.

In another two clip seal bags, police found crystals that Maskey claimed to be citric acid, which she said "made the ice easier to inject".

Sgt Windsor said police also located two 410 caliber shot gun shells and one 223 caliber round.

Maskey, who did not possess a weapons licence, told police the shot gun material did not belong to her but she "knew they were there".

Seven syringes, which had been failed to be disposed of correctly, were also found in Maskey's bedroom, along with a sharps container nearby.

Maskey's lawyer said his client was being evicted from her property by the landlord after complaining about not having access to hot water for 14 weeks, and stress had led her to drug use.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Maskey's behaviour was "extraordinary" given that she has four children, one of whom suffers from asperges.

Magistrate Lee convicted and fined Maskey $1000 referred to SPUR.

No conviction was recorded.

