Acid dealer pinned after shopping centre sale

An acid dealer says he was selling drugs in order to buy food.

Police searched Seth Alexander Pannell's home on February 22 last year and found 8 tabs of lysergide.

The 20-year-old's phone was searched and police found three messages relating to drug deals.

Pannell on Wednesday was placed on parole for the contents.

Crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac said Pannell co-operated with police and admitted to making deals at Sippy Downs, Buddina and Kawana Shopping World.

On one occasion he dealt 10 tabs for $100 and another he dealt 20 tabs for $200.

The quantities in a third deal were unknown.

Trafficker's two-year stint ends in police raid

Meth dealer arrested during Uber ride

Mr Drinovac said Judge Jennifer Rosengren could impose actual jail time.

Pannell pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

The court heard Pannell was on bail this year when police searched his unit and found 2g of marijuana, 1g of methamphetamine and $340 in cash.

He was previously given a 12-month suspended sentence for those offences.

Defence barrister Mark Dixon said his client had a difficult upbringing with little stability.

He said Pannell had couch surfed since he was 15.

"He instructs me that the individuals in these particular offences were known associates of his who he knew to be drug users," Mr Dixon said.

"He was simply trying a way to buy food and those sorts of things.

"He indicates that he is remorseful but he does continue to have issues in relation to drugs."

Pannell was sentenced to 15 months in jail with immediate release on parole.

Judge Rosengren told Pannell if he didn't take help offered to him and was caught with drugs again, he would go straight to jail.