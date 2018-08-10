Menu
Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Accused child predator faces 651 charges

Annie Perets
by
9th Aug 2018 8:09 PM

A YOUNG Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation which has led to more than 600 related charges.  

Police will allege he played a key role in an online child pornography network with at least two victims identified and a catalogue of images seized.   

The 19-year-old has recently been subject to an investigation by detectives from Taskforce Argos, the Queensland Police squad tasked with identifying alleged online predators.   

He faces a total of 651 charges.  

