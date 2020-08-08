A man accused of kidnapping a woman, dragging her down stairs, through back yards, over fences and holding her at knifepoint was granted bail.

A man accused of kidnapping a woman, dragging her down stairs, through back yards, over fences and holding her at knifepoint was granted bail.

A GOLD Coast man accused of kidnapping a woman, dragging her down stairs, through back yards, over fences and holding her at knifepoint was granted bail.

It was Bodie John Collins' second attempt at bail and he was only successful because he will live more than 600km away in Biloela.

Collins and three others are accused of kidnapping the woman in Surfers Paradise on April 16 over a "drug debt".

Collins is also one of four accused of threatening a share ride driver with a knife and ordering him to drive.

After spending four months in custody Collins applied for bail in the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday.

He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of drugs, deprivation of liberty and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Defence lawyer Ali Rana, of GTC Lawyers, said Collins now had a place to live in Biloela, near Gladstone, with family.

He said that would reduce the risk of reoffending or contacting other accused or the victims.

Mr Rana said Collins also had a job offer in the area.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert granted bail.

"The offending is series and concerning and does seem to be based upon a drug debt dispute," she said.

Magistrate Kahlert said Collins' distance from the Gold Coast and his willingness to undergo drug rehabilitation reduced the risk.

Conditions imposed on the bail include living in Biloela, reporting to police twice a week and have no contact with the co-accused or other victims.

Prosecutor Caitlyn Usher opposed the application and said there was still a risk of contacting witnesses.

The matter will return to court in the coming weeks.

Originally published as Accused kidnapper gets bail after moving 600km away