Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Warren Sipser appeared at a Melbourne Magistrates’ Court committal hearing this week accused of importing 120kg of cocaine, concealed in wine bottles.
Warren Sipser appeared at a Melbourne Magistrates’ Court committal hearing this week accused of importing 120kg of cocaine, concealed in wine bottles.
Crime

Accused 'cocaine importing' chiropractor set to face trial

by Mark Buttler
13th Dec 2019 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A prominent chiropractor will face trial over large-scale cocaine trafficking allegations.

Warren Sipser appeared at a Melbourne Magistrates' Court committal hearing this week accused of importing 120kg of cocaine, concealed in wine bottles.

Mr Sipser is facing charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, possession of a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two of possessing cocaine and two of dealing in the proceeds of crime.

A County Court trial, expected to run for 10 days, has been scheduled for February 26 next year.

Mr Sipser has been on remand since his arrest by Australian Federal Police officers 12 months ago.

It has been alleged that 120kg of cocaine concealed in 600 wine bottles was delivered to his Elwood clinic in July last year.

Two men who collected it were arrested at Tallarook, north of Melbourne, and later released without charge.

It has been alleged Mr Sipser bought wine online from Johannesburg in the period before police swooped.

He was denied bail in a Supreme Court hearing in May.

cocaine court c rime d rugs warren sipser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        premium_icon Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        News Water is reportedly leaking through the roof following a freak storm.

        The charity drive supporting Lockyer school kids in need

        The charity drive supporting Lockyer school kids in need

        News Play your part in supporting families in need by contributing to the Lockyer Back...

        Abattoir expansion approved, but won’t increase production

        premium_icon Abattoir expansion approved, but won’t increase production

        News A major facility extension will soon be under way at an abattoir in the Somerset...

        Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

        Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

        News Two fires have started minutes after thunder and lightning began in Gatton