Crime

Accused child sex offender out on bail

Jessica Mcgrath
by
21st Jan 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 12:42 PM

A SOUTH Burnett man will face court next month for 25 charges related to the indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The man's case was adjourned to February 11 for committal mention during Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning, January 21.

The case was adjourned due to outstanding material with five additional charges released to the court by Queensland Police this morning.

This is in addition to six charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16 through exposing, two charges of rape and one charge of indecent treatment of a child under 16 through filming. 　

The 70-year-old South Burnett man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with 11 counts of the indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The man was granted bail in Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

South Burnett

