Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Accused charity thief to spend holidays behind bars

Shaun Ryan
18th Dec 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 19th Dec 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE woman accused of ripping off the Salvation Army and stealing festive cheer from needy Maryborough households will spend the holidays behind bars.

Michelle Robson has made her first appearance in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Ms Robson faced charges in connection with the theft of food hampers and donated gifts from the Salvation Army's hall in Bazaar St.

The organisation was allegedly targeted twice in two days.

The first incident was reported around noon on Sunday and the second occurred between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

Police prosecutors argued before Magistrate Terry Duroux that the 43-year-old posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending and should not be released on bail.

The court heard Ms Robson was on parole for previous offences at the time of the alleged theft

The court also heard officers had strong evidence linking the suspect to the case, including CCTV footage of a woman riding a bicycle and carrying what appeared to be packets filled with stolen goods.

Duty lawyer Travis George said Ms Robson went to the Salvation Army to look for assistance.

He suggested the incident was not as serious as it had been made out to be, as there was no sign of forced entry into the building.

Mr George also argued it was difficult to quantify the value of the items allegedly stolen, as they had been donated to the Salvation Army.

He questioned whether it was possible for one person to carry the estimated $2000 worth of stolen goods while riding a bicycle.

Mr Duroux accepted the argument that the accused was one of the people who the Salvation Army strives to assist but reminded Mr George that his client was facing a serious offence.

Bail was denied and Ms Robson was remanded into custody.

She is due to appear in court again via video link on January 20.

charity theft christmas jail prison salvation army
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Break and enters down, motor thefts up for Laidley cops

        Break and enters down, motor thefts up for Laidley cops

        News Crime reduction and new arrivals have made 2019 a positive year for Laidley Police.

        New policy to change the way fundraising donations are spent

        premium_icon New policy to change the way fundraising donations are spent

        News The adoption of a new policy is set to change how money from a fundraising venture...

        Driver still missing as police search for hit-and-run driver

        premium_icon Driver still missing as police search for hit-and-run driver

        News While police continue to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed Julie, her...

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...