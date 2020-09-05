Accused Qld child sex tourist faces 15 years jail

An alleged child sex tourist from Brisbane faces 15 years in jail after being charged by Australian Federal Police with engaging in sexual activities with a child in the Philippines.

John Joseph Power, 55, from Grange, has been charged with 59 offences relating to the alleged sexual exploitation of children online and while he was travelling overseas.

Power was stopped by Australian Border Force officers on his return from the Philippines in September 2019 after they allegedly found child pornography on his phone.

John Joseph Power leaving Brisbane Magistrates Court after facing multiple child exploitation charges in Australia and the Philippines. Picture: Tara Croser.

An Australian Federal Police investigation allegedly uncovered evidence on Power's phone and laptop that he had engaged in sexual activity with children in the Philippines. Information referred to the Philippines National Police resulted in the rescue of five victims of online child sexual exploitation in the Visayas region.

Power appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday. He faces five counts of sexual activity, other than sexual intercourse, with a child in Cebu, in the Philippines in September 2019.

He was granted bail with 13 conditions including travel and internet restrictions.

Originally published as Accused Brisbane child sex tourist faces 15 years jail