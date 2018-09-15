Accident causing traffic delays on Bruce Highway
BREAKING: An accident on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha is causing significant delays for motorists in the northbound lanes.
A police media spokesman said traffic was still fairly bad following a three car nose-to-tail accident on the northbound side of the highway near the Sunshine Motorway exit.
At witness said traffic was backed up past Aussie World.
A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said all injuries were minor and only one patients was currently being treated by crews.
More to come.