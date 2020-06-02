Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

More Stories

accc alliance qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Assaults, knives, and midnight intercepts: police news

        premium_icon Assaults, knives, and midnight intercepts: police news

        Crime From knives in public to late-night drug searches, police have had another busy week.

        HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        premium_icon HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        Pets & Animals Kittens too young to walk have been found dumped in Lockyer towns

        Dogs, developments: Four applications approved by council

        premium_icon Dogs, developments: Four applications approved by council

        Council News At every meeting, the Somerset Regional Council deals with numerous applications...

        $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        premium_icon $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        Travel Queenslanders could spend up to $1b a month on tourism as travel reopens