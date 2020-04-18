Abusive note left on car with inter-state plates

This man was shocked to find an abusive note on his car, all because of one simple word on his number plate.

A resident on NSW's south coast had an abusive, expletive-ridden note left on his car all because of his number plates.

Patrick Tozer lives and votes in Batemans Bay but drives a car registered in the ACT, with the nation's capital being where he works.

The note reads: "C***sucker. F**k off back home you d***head. You should not be here".

A man has received horrible abuse simply because of his car's number plate.

Mr Tozer posted a picture of the note to a Batemans Bay community Facebook group, calling out the anonymous writer.

"I reside and vote in the bay however with sentiment like this I will be spending less money and only w(h)ere (sic) I can trust and know people," he said.

"I am not the only one that has had this happen to them as I have spoke to other people with ACT registered cars.

"If you are worried about not being registered in NSW let the police do their job and keep your nose out of other people's business."

Mr Tozer said he has spoken to the local police about his car registration and claims they told him it was fine to keep it as is due to his work arrangements.

The man was flooded with support on his Facebook post, with one person commenting: "Bloody disgusting behaviour."

