ABC slammed for talking over ‘Invasion Day’ silence

by Rebecca Le May
26th Jan 2021 1:56 PM
An ABC reporter has been lashed on social media for speaking during a minute's silence at an Invasion Day rally in Hobart.

"It's been interesting to see how many people have turned up to the rally. Behind me now, they're engaged in a minute's silence," Edith Bevin said.

"Obviously this is a day that marks what the Aboriginal community in Tasmania refer to as Invasion Day - the day (of) white settlement of Australia - and certainly there are a lot of placards about calling for that date to be changed, to be more inclusive."

As she continued her piece to camera, a woman approached and repeatedly asked 'how dare you?'

The reporter pushed through regardless, even when a man, presumably the camera operator, tried to move the angry woman away.

"Don't touch me," she said.

Another man was seen blocking the camera, positioning himself directly in front of Ms Bevin before he also was moved on.

The live link was then cut, with anchor Ros Childs saying: "We'll perhaps go back to Edith when that minute's silence has been completed."

Agnes Forrester tweeted: "Not sure who at the ABC thought crossing to the Hobart Invasion Day rally during their minute silence was a good idea. Went about as well as you would expect. Use your brains broadcasters."

Another tweet read: "Oooops ABC 'reporter' ignored the moment and then dopey Ros Child tries to cover it up and says 'we will return after the minute silence' . umm too late Ros."

abc australia day editors picks invasion day politics

