ABC exec lashes The Chaser boys

An executive producer of drama and comedy from the ABC has gone on a Twitter tirade against the creators of the beloved political comedy and satire series The Chaser, after it was announced the ABC would not be including them in their election coverage in 2019.

On Monday The Chaser took to their Twitter to share an article by the Sydney Morning Herald, who had interviewed acting director of entertainment and specialist programming Michael Carrington.

The satirists commented that the Chaser's election show and coverage would not be returing in 2019.

"ABC in 2019: Another thing that's not coming back... a Chaser election show."

"First time since 2001 that the ABC has declined to fund it," The Chaser tweeted.

Seemingly repsonding to these comments, Que Ming Luu, who is an Executive Producer in the ABC's comedy and drama television department, took to her own Twitter account to respond.

"Maybe kicking the ABC when it's down because you don't have an election special commissioned for the first time in your 17yr tv career (which is all thanks to the org btw) is a touch dickish?" Que Minh Luu began.

"Maybe there are comedians out there who are not white and male who have some funny shit to say about politics, I dunno. Maybe you could have used your privilege and nurtured some over the years, I dunno. Maybe? You tell me."

"Just spitballing here while I'm stuck at the airport because of the dust storm. But maybe it's not the ABC? Maybe it's the decimation of funding to the ABC over years that compromises its charter and severely limited the kinds of voices we should hear from …"

"Not least of all the entitled voices of middle class white men. Maybe?"

Minh Luu went on to describe her ire at a colleague who was quoted. While it is unclear who Minh Luu refers to, it appears to be a reference to Carrington, the ABC's acting director of entertainment and specialist programming, who earlier this week delivered news of ABC's planned programming schedule in 2019.

The tweets have now been deleted.

When asked for comment on her Tweets, Minh Luu reponded:

"I'm no one worth seeking public comment from, in fact in this context I'm just a dickhead mouthing off on the internet."

The main cast of the Chaser is made up of Charles Firth, Dominic Knight, Julian Morrow, Craig Reucassel, Chas Licciardello, Chris Taylor and Andrew Hanson.

The national broadcaster has suffered a spate of recent contoversies that resulted in the exit of managing director Michelle Guthrie and chairman Justin Milne. Milne was forced into a resignation after allegations surfaced that he was facing pressure from then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to sack journalists.