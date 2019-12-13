Abattoir expansion approved, but won’t increase production

EXTENSION APPROVED: The project aims to optimise operations at the facility. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

AN ABATTOIR in the Somerset region is set to receive a 442 square metre extension to its facility, following the approval of a development application at council this week.

The development will see the boning room at the Winya abattoir significantly expanded to include a new freezer room, processing area, plant room, airlock room, conveyors and an additional gas tank.

The move aims to optimise operations at the facility, but won’t bring about an increase in annual production.

When considering the application, councillors had mixed feelings about the proposal.

Councillor Dan Hall was in support.

“It’s good to see it going ahead,” he said.

“Once it’s completed it’ll have a strong benefit for the area.”

By contrast, Cr. Robert Whalley didn’t see the point of approving an extension that wouldn’t bring in new staff or an increase in production.

“We already approved something on this a while back that alleged an improvement in production and nothing really came of it,” he said.

Despite the contention, councillors still gave their approval to the proposal, with work set to commence on the extension in the new year.

