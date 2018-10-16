Trade bargain to give Roos hop

Aaron Hall is hoping for September action. Pic: Getty Images

AARON Hall didn't come close to playing in a final during his seven years at Gold Coast.

But after completing his move to North Melbourne on Tuesday - in a deal that only cost Pick 68 - the 27-year-old is eyeing a taste of September for the first time.

While Gold Coast won just four games in Stuart Dew's first season at the helm, Brad Scott's side exceeded all expectations, winning 12 games to finish just one spot adrift of the eight.

Hall played 103 games for the Suns after making his debut in 2012, but only managed six appearances in 2018 due to a long-term pectoral injury.

"I'm sick of going on holidays at the end of August," Hall told SEN on Tuesday afternoon.

"In the industry that we're in, nothing is guaranteed, so heads down, bums up over the summer and hopefully we can do some damage next year.

"I'm excited about the prospect of being able to play in September.

"I think they are definitely a team on the rise. Obviously with the four inclusions this year it is going to make it a deeper squad and I think that's exactly what they needed."

The game-breaking midfielder, who famously led the Brownlow Medal early in 2016 after polling three consecutive best on grounds, isn't the only player to land at Arden Street this trade period.

North Melbourne has also lured wingman Jared Polec and half-back Jasper Pittard from Port Adelaide, as well as Melbourne midfielder Dom Tyson.

Hall said the fact the Kangaroos play four home games in Hobart each year - up from three this season - was another major factor behind his decision.

"With North Melbourne's ties to Hobart and Tasmania and now they've got four games a year over the next three or four years, so the ability to be able to go homer and play basically in my backyard in Hobart was a massive appeal," he said.