A year to remember

SCHOOL'S OUT: Faith Lutheran College principal Janelle Anderson is prepared for another year. ALI KUCHEL

WHILE school is over for another year, what was achieved in 2018 will become legacies for students in generations to come.

At Faith Lutheran College future students won't have to look far for inspiration with pupils in 2018 dominating in the classroom, sporting field and in extra-curricular activities.

Principal Janelle Anderson said the graduating class excelled in many aspects but particularly in vocational education.

"The cohort achieved 271 vocational qualifications in total,” Mrs Anderson said. "Of our graduating class of 110 students, 86 left with at least one certificate or statement of attainment; with 19 students achieving more than five.”

"In addition, 21 students participated in school-based apprenticeships and traineeships in 2018.”

The college also had a win during science week with University of Queensland ambassadors Kate-Louise Simons, Amy Hicks and Tyler Nelson recognised for the most innovative Science Week Plans.

Ms Anderson said the students' achievements were a testament to their commitment to the Faith Fruits in education- grace, service, faith, care, respect and honour.

In technology, the school's robotics team, The Hot Shots, progressed to the National Championships of the Robocup Competition.

While on the sporting field the school dominated in rugby league achieving their best ever result in the Confraternity Shield Rugby League Carnival.

"The boys finished 6th in Division 2 out of 16 teams,” Mrs Anderson said.